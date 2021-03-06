Gun, ammo found at tree root during police operation

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police seized a Glock pistol and nine cartridges, which were found at the root of a tree, during an operation in Alexandria, St Ann today.

No one was arrested in connection with this seizure.

Lawmen reportedly carried out an operation in the area between 9:30 am and 10:00 am.

The police said a premises was searched and the firearm along with the ammunition found at the root of a tree located at the rear of the premises.