Gun, ammo found hidden in man's pants

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police on Friday charged 37-year-old Richard Simmonds, otherwise called 'Shortman', for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen report that about 10:15 pm on Wednesday, July 15, officers signalled the driver of a white Nissan Tiida motorcar to stop.

The police said the occupants were searched and Simmonds was reportedly found with a Taurus 9mm pistol and a magazine containing 11 9mm rounds hidden in his pants.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.