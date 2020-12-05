Gun, ammo seized in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Lawmen yesterday seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Blackwood Terrace, off Red Hills Road in Kingston.

The police said that about 4:15 pm, officers were on operation in the area when a group of men ran upon seeing the lawmen. The area was searched and a Colt Super .38 auto with one magazine containing six rounds of ammunition was found.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.