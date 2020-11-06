Gun found in farmer's bedroom, says police

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A 27-year-old farmer was yesterday arrested in Denbigh Crescent, Clarendon after a firearm was found in his bedroom, the police are reporting.

The lawmen say they were on an operation about 12:45 pm when they searched the property and found the Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.

The occupant of the property, Akeem Markland, was subsequently arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date has not been finalised.