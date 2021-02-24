Gun found on church roof
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Kingston Eastern Police seized an M16 rifle, a magazine, 148 rounds of 5.56 cartridges, and four 9mm magazines during an intelligence driven operation on Oliver Road in the Rockfort area of Kingston today.
The police said the weapon was found on the roof of a church in the area.
Three people were taken into custody in relation to the find.
Investigations are ongoing.
