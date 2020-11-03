Gun seized from motorist who tried to evade police on Portmore toll

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Twenty-eight-year-old Orlando Barrett was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that occurred on the Portmore Toll Road yesterday.

According to the police, about 9:00 am, Barrett was driving along the toll road when he was signalled to stop. He reportedly disobeyed the instructions and sped off.

Minutes later, he was intercepted by lawmen who searched the motor vehicle, and seized a Glock 17 9mm pistol along with fifteen 9mm rounds.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.