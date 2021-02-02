Gun violence delays pipeline replacement project along Spanish Town Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says motorists will continue to experience unavoidable traffic delays as a result of frequent shooting incidents that have impacted segments of the Major Pipeline Replacement (MPRW) Work being undertaken along Spanish Town Road near Riverton in St Andrew.

The NWC said the delay is most severe along a section of the thoroughfare where the roadway narrows from three to two lanes along the outbound side.

The company noted that pipe-laying work is now taking place in the vicinity of Riverton and Weymouth Drive, where the outbound roadway converges to facilitate the turning lanes. It said this unique situation combined with the nature of the work has resulted in extended traffic delays. These delays are expected to significantly affect traffic flow between 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm daily.

The NWC said that with increasing tensions in the area, work activities cannot proceed as normal. As a result, the company said more time is needed to complete the designated pipe-laying activity.

It said this leg of the project is now expected to be completed by Friday, February 5.

The MPRW is expected to improve the water supply in several communities along Spanish Town Road, as well as areas in the vicinity of Marcus Garvey Drive. Areas of Central Kingston and downtown Kingston will also benefit from the improved works, the company said.