Gunman disarmed, shot while attempting robbery in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A gunman who attempted to rob a store on Whitehouse main road in Westmoreland is now nursing injuries after he was disarmed and shot.
According to police reports, the store manager went to investigate a sound coming from the front of the store about 2:00 am and was met by an armed man pointing a pistol in his direction.
A struggle reportedly developed and the store manager managed to disarm the gunman and shot him.
The police were then summoned and the gunman, along with a Taurus 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition, handed over to them
The gunman is now admitted in hospital under police guard.
