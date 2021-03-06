Gunman disarmed, shot while attempting robbery in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A gunman who attempted to rob a store on Whitehouse main road in Westmoreland is now nursing injuries after he was disarmed and shot.

According to police reports, the store manager went to investigate a sound coming from the front of the store about 2:00 am and was met by an armed man pointing a pistol in his direction.

A struggle reportedly developed and the store manager managed to disarm the gunman and shot him.

The police were then summoned and the gunman, along with a Taurus 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition, handed over to them

The gunman is now admitted in hospital under police guard.