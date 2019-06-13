Gunman shot after attacking windscreen wiper on Dunrobin Ave

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A gunman was shot and wounded shortly after he opened gunfire at a windscreen wiper on Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew this morning, the police are reporting.

Both the windscreen wiper and his alleged attacker are currently being treated at hospital.

According to the police, reports are that a windscreen wiper was along the roadway about 5:30 am when he was attacked by the lone gunman.

A licensed firearm holder, who was in close proximity and witnessed the incident, then reportedly shot the gunman.

A Smith and Wesson revolver along with five cartridges was subsequently handed over to the police.

The lawmen said the licenced firearm holder is cooperating with investigators.