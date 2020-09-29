Gunman who challenged cops escapes leaving bicycle, firearm, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A firearm, several rounds of ammunition and a bicycle were seized on Carmona Drive in Kingston on Tuesday in an incident in which a suspect managed to escape.

According to the police, a team of officers was patrolling the area when they observed a man riding a bicycle. The man was signalled to stop; however, he disobeyed.

The police gave chase and the man allegedly removed a firearm from his waistband and aimed it in the direction of the police, who fired at him. The incident happened around 3:27 am.

The police said the firearm, a Beretta 9mm pistol, and one magazine with twelve 9mm cartridges, a cellular phone, and the bicycle were seized.

However, the suspect managed to escape, the police said.