Gunmen hold several hostage at bar on Molynes Road
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A massive police operation is now underway at a bar and lottery operation at the intersection of Molynes Road and Seaward Drive where gunmen are said to be holding several persons hostage.
Police sources say the men were attempting to rob a lottery location when an alarm was raised and they were trapped inside by a police team which responded.
"We mean you no harm. Call me on my number and let me call your family or friends so we can arrange that this ends without any loss of lives," said a police officer on a loudspeaker a short while ago as he gave out his telephone number.
"We want to contact any relatives or friends so we can end this. Please call me," repeated the cop minutes later.
Members of the public have gathered several metres away, where the police have established cordons on both ends of Molynes Road.
A short while ago an armoured vehicle with riot police arrived on the scene.
There has been no official word from the police on the scene but residents say the drama started shortly after 8:00 pm.
Arthur Hall
