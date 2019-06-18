Gunmen kill 58-y-o man in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are probing the shooting death of a man by unknown assailants on Hanover Street in Kingston on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Anthony Powell of the said address.

According to police reports, Powell was riding along the roadway about 2:00 pm, when armed men travelling in a White Nissan Tiida motor car alighted from the vehicle and opened fire hitting him several times.

The lawmen said on their arrival, Powell was found on the ground with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Investigations continue.