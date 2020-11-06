Gunmen kill two brothers in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Residents of the normally peaceful community of Good Hope on the western edge of the Santa Cruz Mountains in St Elizabeth are in shock, following the killing of two brothers there some time after midnight.

Speaking via telephone, a relative of the victims identified them as farmers 53-year-old Evon Robinson and 40 year-old Bilmore Junior Costello.

Reports are that gunmen kicked off the door of their house, took the two men into the front yard and shot them dead.

"Pure gunshot," the relative told OBSERVER ONLINE, "yu dont expect anything like this, this is a peaceful place".

Garfield Myers