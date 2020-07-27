Guns, ammo belonging to gangs seized by police in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police say a high powered rifle was among four weapons seized during an operation in St James this morning.

The early morning operation was carried out in the Norwood and Angie Lane communities.

The police said several houses and vehicles were searched and the illegal weapons and ammunition were found in the Angie Lane community.

The police seized a Glock pistol, two Taurus 9mm pistols, an M16 rifle, forty five 5.56 rounds, and seventy two 9mm rounds of ammunition.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the weapons are theorised to be linked to the G City Gang operating in that community.

CCU said prior to this morning's operation, the police intercepted members of the Sparta Gang and seized two Glock 34 pistols with a quantity of ammunition.

Two people were detained in connection with the seizures.