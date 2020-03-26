Guns, ammo seized, eight arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting the arrest of eight people following the seizure of two guns and several rounds of ammunition in separate incidents yesterday.

In the first incident, a Berretta pistol with a magazine containing 23 9mm cartridges was seized in Texas Norwood, St James.

According to the police, about 4:50 pm a team of officers was on an operation in the area when an abandoned building was searched.

The firearm and ammunition were found in a bathroom at the premises.

Seven people who were at the location were arrested, but their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

In St Catherine, the police arrested a man in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Plover Road in Ensom City, Spanish Town.

Reports are that about 9:40 pm, a team of police officers was on patrol in the area when the man was accosted and searched.

During the search, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was taken from his waistband.

He was subsequently arrested.