Guns, ammo seized after 'high-speed car chase' in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police said a high-powered rifle and a pistol along with several rounds of ammunition were seized after a “high-speed car chase” on Christopher Road in Kingston 14 yesterday.

According to reports from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the driver of the Subaru motor car sped off after being signalled to stop by police at a Collie Smith Drive checkpoint about 10:45 am.

CCU said the police later found the abandoned vehicle along Christopher Road.

An A4 Assault Rifle with a magazine containing twenty-nine 5.56 cartridges and a Glock 17 pistol with one round of ammunition were reportedly found inside it.

Investigation continues.