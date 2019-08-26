Guns seized in Hellshire and Kingston, no arrests made

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of two firearms in separate operations over the weekend.

The lawmen seized the first of the two weapons during operations on Myers Street in Kingston about 2:30 pm on Saturday.

The Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was reportedly found on a window sill inside a house.

Then, in a second operation about 1:10 am on Sunday, police officers searched a premises on Ocean Terrace in Hellshire, St Catherine, where they found one Springfield XD .45 pistol containing eight .45 rounds of ammunition.

The weapon was hidden behind a box on a verandah, the lawmen reported.

No one was arrested in connection with either of the seizures.