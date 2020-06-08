Guy accuses gov't of delaying release of COVID-19 data

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on Health and Wellness Dr Morais Guy is calling for government to explain why it is delaying the release of COVID-19 test results.

He said the recent release of the COVID-19 information points to glaring discrepancies in the timing and availability of the results.

“We have expressed this concern before, that the number of cases being reported are not matching up with the number of tests being published daily, and as a result, the positives, negatives and pending are not balancing with the total tests.

“Our concerns have heightened on account of the discrepancies contained in the release of information in the most recent cases,” Dr Guy said.

Guy, who said he has been tracking and studying the releases, said yesterday's report included one case at the Alorica workplace cluster in St Catherine, where tests were conducted over a month ago. He said this begs the question, “is there a new outbreak at Alorica and if not, why are Alorica cases just being reported when test results are available 48 hours after they were conducted?”

Last week, there were at least two other cases from the same Alorica workplace cluster.

Dr Guy said unless the case reported Sunday, and those from last week were from new infections; the country would be left to speculate as to the reason they are only now being reported.

Up to Friday, June 5, two weeks after Jamaican workers disembarked the Adventure of the Seas, new cases are being reported from those ship workers, the opposition spokesman said. Dr Guy said this was well after Jamaica was told that all ship workers were tested, and the results would have been available within 24 - 48 hours.

“Why is it that two weeks later, we are being told that results are coming from the Adventure of the Seas' workers?” Dr Guy asked.

He said the government needs to tell the nation exactly how many samples have been taken, how many are left to be tested and how many results are still outstanding. He also questioned whether “during this protracted delay” in providing the results, workers were still quarantined and monitored.

He added that the public must be able to trust the numbers being reported, especially as the nation is about to reopen the borders to international visitors with no testing protocol in place.