Guy appalled at conditions facing person in quarantine at Gov't facilities

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on health, Dr Morais Guy, says he is appalled at reports of the inhumane treatment of Jamaicans in State-designated quarantine facilities.

The spokesman said that the first-hand reports from persons at a facility in St Ann painted a “disgraceful picture of inhumane conditions being endured by ordinary Jamaicans.”

In a statement issued today, Guy said the issues facing those in quarantine highlighted poor care and a lack of logistics management.

“From day one, it was evident that this situation required specially trained personnel who are prepared with the appropriate gears and attitude to ensure that our people are treated respectfully and with basic decency in their own country. It is obvious that some of the persons interacting with those in quarantine have not been trained,” he added.

“It is beyond alarming that at this stage, the Government remains ill-prepared to manage State quarantine facilities despite more than three months' notice that these would be a vital part of the fight against the deadly coronavirus,” he said.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday apologised to the returning citizens who, he said “had to endure the less than favourable conditions” in a designated state quarantine facility.

Holness said a preliminary assessment of the situation at the facility for returning Jamaicans has revealed that the situation arose from capacity issues and unforeseen circumstances such as weather and a power outage, against a background of heightened panic and stigma.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda also apologised and assured that the issues are being dealt with quickly.

“I acknowledge that there are issues related to Jamaicans in state quarantine and I am now informing that most of these issues have been addressed,” Samuda said.

“I offer my apologies to these Jamaicans returning home and as I did when I visited the facility today, I am again giving the assurance that it will only get better,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

