Guy calls for modifying some COVID-19 protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of Health Dr Morais Guy says some of the protocols guiding the testing of COVID-19 cases need urgent modification.

In a statement, Dr Guy said the Government must begin testing people who are in quarantine whether at home or in state run facilities, as opposed to only persons who are showing symptoms of infection as is being done now.

“We are now more convinced by the scientific data that the coronavirus can be spread by persons who show no symptoms and it is on this premise that we strongly recommend that the protocols are modified,” he said.

Dr Guy, along with Drs Shane Alexis and Winston De La Haye, also recommended that all persons in quarantine be tested five days post exposure so that the incidences of false negative can be minimised.

“It is our view that that is the best practice now. We are also again making the call for the sourcing of additional testing materials which would include cheaper and more accessible testing kits,” the statement said.