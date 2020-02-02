Guy calls for more protection for hospital staff
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) says the Government must address concerns about the lack of resources in hospitals and the exposure of first responders to suspected cases of coronavirus which present to the island's health facilities.
According to a statement from the PNP, dissatisfaction among health care workers escalated following a suspected case of the virus at the Annotto Bay Hospital yesterday.
“We have been told that at the minimum the protective gears are inadequate,” said Shadow Minister of Health Dr Morais Guy.
“We have been told that the recommended protective masks rated at N95 are not available and that there are no eye-shields as well as hazmat suits in the local hospitals to protect our front-line responders as well as the rest of the staff.”
He said we cannot as a country expect our workers to be out on the front line for us, yet we do not provide them with the necessary equipment to protect themselves.
