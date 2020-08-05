Guy urges review of existing COVID-19 screening protocol
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy says the Government should review its current COVID-19 protocols given the spike in the number of cases and the increased number of hospitalisations in the past few days.
In a statement to the press today, Guy said the spike is concerning and requires immediate action, “especially considering the unfortunate deaths of two persons in recent times”.
He also noted that the rise in numbers also has implications for the reopening of schools, which is being planned for September.
“Already, we have seen young children turning up with virus-like symptoms, and some may be positive for the coronavirus and would be spreading it to others who will take it home and infect vulnerable seniors,” he argued.
According to Guy, the continued delay in test results has worsened the situation. “Persons may have tested positive, but are unaware of their status for 14 days and beyond, while they continue to interact with others, inadvertently spreading the deadly virus,” he said.
The opposition spokesman argued that without prompt testing and timely test results, the virus can spread unabated.
“We cannot wait for things to get worse before we take decisive action to halt the further spread of this virus," Guy said.
"The Government has the responsibility to act now in the best interest of the country. At the same time, every Jamaican must endeavour to wear masks in public, sanitise and wash hands frequently, refrain from large gatherings and practice social distancing in public spaces,” Dr Guy said.
