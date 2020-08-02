Guyana's new president sworn into office

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – Dr Irfaan Ali was on Sunday sworn in as the ninth president of Guyana, promising a government that is accessible and transparent and urging Guyanese to put aside their differences for the betterment of the country.

Ali, 40, took the oath of office at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre before acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings Edwards, less than three hours after the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) declared him the winner of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

GECOM also declared that the main opposition People's Progressive Party /Civic (PPP/C) had won the most seats — 32 in the 65-member Parliament, with the outgoing coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) receiving 31 seats and the other political parties, one seat, under Guyana's proportional representation electoral system.

Ali promised Guyana that his administration would “not disappoint you” and thanked the population “sincerely for your confidence and your trust but you will know that in voting for the PPP you've elected a Government to serve all the people of Guyana and that is what we will be doing”.