Guyana pushes back int'l commercial flight entry to August 1

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has delayed the reopening of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to international commercial flights.

The airport was scheduled to reopen its runway that category of flights on Wednesday, but in a statement today, the GCAA said it consulted with the Ministry of Public Health and has made some adjustments to its schedule.

The airport, under the current phase, will continue to allow limited repatriation flights, outgoing flights, cargo flights, medivac flights and special authorised flights.

Phase two, which is expected to allow additional repatriation and commercial flights, will now commence on August 1.

The GCAA has made it clear that no airline has been granted approval for the conduct of a scheduled commercial operation.

The authority says it has drafted regulations and standard operating procedures to guide aviation stakeholders on the measures which are expected to aid in the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 and the full resumption of aviation-related activities.

The GCAA has noted that it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Guyana.

The airports have already put several systems and safety measures in place for their eventual reopening.