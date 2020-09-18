Guyana, Bahamas, Haiti record more COVID-19 cases

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)– Guyana on Friday reported two additional deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) as countries continue to implement measures aimed at curbing the spread of the global pandemic.

The death toll is now at 62.

Less than an hour after announcing the 61st death, a 52-year-old man died soon after a test sample was collected from him at the time of admission at a medical facility.

The first death was an 83-year-old woman. Guyana has now recorded 2,027 positive cases.

Meanwhile, The Bahamas recorded 90 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,177. As had been the case in the past, New Providence has the most cases with 2,186, followed by Grand Bahama with 607, Abaco, 104, and 54 in Bimini.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that there are five additional deaths under investigation. This increases the number of deaths under investigation to 17, with the death toll at 69.

In Haiti, the Ministry of Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 8,541 since the first case was detected there on April 19.

There are 2,063 active cases. The death toll remains at 220.