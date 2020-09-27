Guyana, Haiti record deaths from COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana and Haiti continues to rise after both countries recorded additional deaths.

Guyana's death toll reached 76 after the country recorded two more deaths late Saturday.

The Ministry of Health in a statement noted that the latest fatalities included a 36 -year-old male from East Berbice- Corentyne (Region 6) who died while receiving care at a medical facility. The other victim of the virus was a 45-year-old man from Region 4.

“Samples were collected from both at the time of admission and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministry of Health expresses sincerest condolences to the families of these persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Guyana recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall known cases in the country to 2,725.

In Haiti, two new deaths were recorded on Saturday with the Ministry of Public Health adding that 38 new cases of the virus over the past 48 hours have pushed the total to 8,684 cases.

Haiti's death toll now stands at 227, there are 1,906 active cases while 27,568 remain under investigation.