Guyana, Suriname ferry service restarts operation
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The ferry service between Guyana and Suriname has resumed after being suspended for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Based on an agreement between the governments of Guyana and Suriname, the service will be operational three times per week.
The government of Guyana has made the MB Sandaka available to ply the route as the Canawima ferry remains under repair.
Speaking during a ceremony to restart operations on Sunday, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill urged citizens to use the ferry as it remains a legal and safe route.
“This service was initiated by the Government of Guyana and Suriname to ensure you travel safely and lawfully and we want to encourage all Guyanese and Surinamese to desist the practice of backtrack, which is risky fatal,” Edghill said.
Because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on other neighbouring countries, the service will only be available to Guyanese and Surinamese.
“A decision between myself and my colleague in Suriname is that we are unable to open up a full international travel, that is people coming through Brazil, French Guiana, Venezuela etc, because of this global pandemic-- we are concerned, and we are making every effort on both parts to ensure that we keep our borders safe and our nations safe,” Edghill declared.
People using the service are required to produce a negative PCR result and the test must be done within 72 hours of travel.
