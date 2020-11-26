Guyana, Suriname to deepen economic and social cooperation

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— President Irfaan Ali has pledged to deepen the bond between Guyana and neighbouring Suriname.

Ali, who was speaking on Wednesday during an extraordinary sitting of the Surinamese National Assembly, also congratulated the country on its 45th anniversary of political independence.

Ali, who ended an official visit to Suriname, reflected on the good relations that have existed between both countries over the years.

“Today I pledge the solidarity of my government with the people of Suriname and commit to working to ensure enhanced cooperation for our mutual benefit. The future of our economies are intertwined and I believe we should seize this special period to strengthen our bilateral relations. We have a golden opportunity to begin to dismantle the impediments of bilateral trade especially if there are no legal obstructions”, he said.

“The 45th Independence anniversary of the Republic of Suriname comes at a time for both states to take the lead in demonstrating the efficacy of regional integration”, Ali said.

The president also called on the two states to be dedicated in developing a pathway that will deepen economic and social cooperation adding that Guyana is prepared to work with the Government of Suriname to create such a plan.

He noted that both Guyana and Suriname are in a good position to lead the region in development and growth, pointing to the discovery of oil in both states.

“On this continent, Guyana and Suriname have been among the most coveted pieces of real estate between the 17th and 19th centuries. The Spanish, the French, the Dutch and the British, all laid claim to these lands.”

“The struggles and sacrifices of our people – Indigenous, African, Maroon, East Indian, Portuguese, European, Chinese and Indonesian – would eventually lay the basis for the attainment of political independence and, with it, for the legal certainty that belongs rightly to our people. That will allow not only the development of our countries and people but will allow Guyana and Suriname to share that common historical legacy, as well as a duty to protect national independence and safeguard our democracy and economic prosperity.”

The president said that the governments of both countries should take advantage of both “the synergies and compliments of our economies to deepen economic and social integration.”

During the three-day visit, Guyana and Suriname signed a number of bilateral agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding for the bridging of the Corentyne river.