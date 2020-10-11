Guyana, Suriname to sign agreement to build a bridge across the Corentyne River

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— An agreement is scheduled to be signed between Guyana and neighbouring Suriname for a bridge to be built across the Corentyne River that runs along the border.

The signing is expected to take place when the Guyanese President visits Suriname for that country's Independence anniversary.

According to Guyana's Chief Transport Planning Officer, Patrick Thompson, consultations are still ongoing for the final design of the bridge and there will be a flat bridge leading from Guyana to Long Island where a road will be built to connect to the Surinamese side, which will be a high-span bridge to allow for maritime traffic.

On Saturday, Guyana's Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Suriname's Public Works Minister Dr Riad Nurmohamed planted flags from both countries on Long Island in the Corentyne River.

“Planting the flags here means that we are here for a sustainable project, which is very important for movement and development of both countries. With this we are giving a very important sign, not only to the Government, but to the future persons who will be involved in preparing the signing, constructing the bridge and maintaining the bridge. We want a very sustainable bridge, which the community can profit from,” Nurmohamed said.

During a recent visit to the town of Nickerie, on the Guyana/Suriname border, Suriname's President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said the bridge would be built with funding from a public-private partnership involving both countries.