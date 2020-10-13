Guyana, T&T, Bahamas record COVID deaths

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and The Bahamas registered deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, while the authorities in Belize warn that ongoing transmission happening within families is a key factor driving the virus in that Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.

The Ministry of Health in Guyana said that two people, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 106 in the country.

It said the latest fatalities are a 62-year-old male and a 47-year old female, both from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

According to the ministry, Guyana now has 3, 521 after 52 new cases were recorded. There are 16 people in the Intensive Care Unit while 1,010 represents the number of COVID19 patients in isolation.

In the Bahamas, there have been 85 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, one additional confirmed death and two additional non-COVID related deaths.

The Ministry of Health said the total number of confirmed cases is now 5,163 with 3,937 being recorded in New Providence, 658 in Grand Bahama, 160 in Abaco and 56 in Bimini.

The ministry also confirmed that over the past 24 hours, an 86-year-old man from New Providence died. It said there were also two non-COVID related deaths, saying “these unfortunate deaths increase the non-COVID related deaths to 20 and confirmed death toll to 108”.

“To date, 24,694 tests have been completed. Hospitalized cases decreased from 110 to 104. Further, there were 78 recovered cases so that the total recovered cases now tally at 2,978”.

Trinidad and Tobago is reporting two new deaths from the virus, bringing its total to 92.

The Ministry of Health said that the two male cases both had comorbidities and that there are now 5,116 positive case of the virus with 1,715 cases being active. There were 15 new positive cases over the past 24 hours.

The authorities said that 3,303 people have recovered from the virus.

Belize, where the authorities are worried at the virus being spread within families, recorded 38 new cases over the past 24 hours. They said the total number of positive cases is 2,569 with 966 being active cases. There have been 37 deaths.

“We continue to note the ongoing transmission happening within families which is a key factor driving the numbers up; the ongoing socialization events remain a key driving factor of cases. We need to continue exercising prevention measures at all times,” the Ministry of Health said.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health in the French-speaking Caricom country of Haiti show that 22 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded pushing the total to 8,882 since the first case was recorded on March 19.

The death toll remains at 230 and the authorities said that there are 1,548 active cases.

The number of people who have been healed is 7,104 and the authorities said they have so far investigated 29,897 cases.