Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago record COVID deaths

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana recorded four deaths related to the coronavirus over the weekend, pushing its total to 56, as other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries continue to record increased cases and deaths from the virus.

The Ministry of Health said that the latest fatality is an 83-year-old woman from Demerara/Mahaica, who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

“The test sample was collected from the deceased at the time of admission and tested positive for COVID-19 subsequently,” the ministry stated.

Guyana has so far recorded 1,763 cases of COVID-19, including 554 active cases in isolation, 46 in institutional isolation, and 508 in home isolation.

In Trinidad and Tobago, two more people have died from the virus and 49 others have tested positive, the Health Ministry said.

It said that the two deaths were that of an elderly male and an elderly female, both with co-morbidities. The death toll now stands at 53.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 2,217.

The Bahamas also reported 54 additional confirmed cases, bringing its total to 2,928.

New Providence has a total of 1,970 confirmed cases, followed by Grand Bahama with 595, Abaco with 100 and 54 in Bimini.