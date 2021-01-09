Guyana, private sector sign symbolic MOU
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) and the Private Sector Commission on Friday signed a symbolic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which puts forward a framework for partnership between the government and the private sector.
The memorandum was signed by Chief Executive Office of Go-Invest Dr Peter Ramsaroop and Chairman of the Private Sector Commission Nicholas Boyer.
According to Ramsaroop, Go-Invest operates with direct instructions from the Office of the President to push both local and foreign investment in Guyana and the intent of the MoU is to allow the government, in executing its own agenda, to work closely with local entities to promote investment.
Through the MoU, the private sector entities stand to benefit from a range of incentives, in addition to collaboration with international and foreign investors, the promotion of joint ventures and different activities.
“I am glad the PSC and its Chairman have decided to work with GO-Invest in signing this agreement and we look forward to closer relations between the government and private sector,” he said.
Meanwhile, Boyer thanked the Go-Invest CEO for the opportunity to be part of the symbolic action in cementing the relationship.
“We had a relationship before but this here represents the next step and the deepening of ties between the two bodies… what is ahead for Guyana is significant and the private sector needs to work on developing itself and what better agency than Go -Invest,” he added.
Boyer said the PSC expects a number of international companies to soon be expressing interest in the local markets while at the same time locals will have the opportunity to reinvest in Guyana and expand.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy