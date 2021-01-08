Guyana/US to begin joint offshore exercise on Saturday
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will be collaborating with the United States Coast Guard on the first of a series of joint exercises offshore Guyana on Saturday.
The exercise is a direct result of the Shiprider Agreement ratified between the two countries in September 2020.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the GDF said “this exercise will take place off the coast of Guyana and will focus mainly on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. It will be conducted in collaboration with the US Coast Guard Cutter Stone vessel, which is currently in the region for a multi-country tour.”
The Shiprider Agreement enables joint maritime and airspace patrols to interdict narcotics. It also provides mechanisms to streamline communications between law enforcement officials of Guyana and the US to conduct operations at sea and expedite overflight clearances for law enforcement aircraft when combating drug trafficking.
In September, National Security Advisor to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia said the Agreement helps to provide much-needed protection to Guyana's Exclusive Maritime Zone.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy