Guyana Chief Justice to rule in election case Monday

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Chief Justice Roxanne George will on Monday deliver a ruling on whether or not the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) would be allowed to use the recounted, valid and certified results to declare the official outcome of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

“The level of engagement that I have had all day has been quite energising I must say, but I had hoped that I would have been able to finish the decision by Sunday, but I think that the richness of the submissions that have been given to me today I would fix this for Monday at 4:00 in the afternoon,” she told the attorneys representing various stakeholders on Friday.

Private citizen Misenga Jones is seeking a number of reliefs including asking the High Court to compel GECOM to use the 10 district declarations in announcing the winner of the elections.

She has named GECOM, its chairman retired justice Claudette Singh, and the Attorney General Basil Williams as respondents, but several others, including the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, and Irfaan Ali, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), have been added to the list of respondents.