Guyana Chief Justice to rule in election case Monday
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Chief Justice Roxanne George will on Monday deliver a ruling on whether or not the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) would be allowed to use the recounted, valid and certified results to declare the official outcome of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.
“The level of engagement that I have had all day has been quite energising I must say, but I had hoped that I would have been able to finish the decision by Sunday, but I think that the richness of the submissions that have been given to me today I would fix this for Monday at 4:00 in the afternoon,” she told the attorneys representing various stakeholders on Friday.
Private citizen Misenga Jones is seeking a number of reliefs including asking the High Court to compel GECOM to use the 10 district declarations in announcing the winner of the elections.
She has named GECOM, its chairman retired justice Claudette Singh, and the Attorney General Basil Williams as respondents, but several others, including the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, and Irfaan Ali, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), have been added to the list of respondents.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy