Guyana High Court orders recount of ballots in Region 4

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire yesterday ruled that the declaration made by the returning officer in Region 4 in Guyana's disputed regional and general elections on March 2 was “unlawful” and in breach of the Representation of the People Act.

In a lengthy ruling, George-Wiltshire acknowledged her ruling would be of national importance and would evoke widespread interest and awareness.

“I understand that whatever rulings are made today are likely to excite emotions of different kinds from the parties involved as well as the wider audience and community,” she told the court.

The High Court had to decide whether or not the injunction granted to a supporter of the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring the results of the elections was justified on the grounds that the votes declared for Region Four were not completely verified.

Last week Thursday, Justice Navindra Singh granted the injunction against GECOM, the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield, and Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo.

But four days after polls were held, GECOM released to the media results for Region Four, and if certified would have resulted in the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), defeating the main opposition PPP/C by more than 59,000 votes and securing another term in office.

George-Wiltshire said the injunction restraining GECOM from declaring the total number of votes cast for each political party until the returning officer or the deputy returning officer for District Four complies with the relevant measures as outlined in the legislation is also being made final.