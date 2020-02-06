Guyana Jaguars dismiss Scorpions for 187 on day 1

ST JOHN'S, Antigua — Veerasammy Permaul became the first bowler to top the 20-wicket mark this season and helped current leaders Guyana Jaguars get the early edge over Jamaica Scorpions in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship on Thursday.

The diminutive left-arm spinner defied a resolute half-century from Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood to lead the destruction of the Scorpions batting on the first day of fourth round matches in the Championship.

Scorpions (187) vs Jaguars 17-0 at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana

Permaul ended with the miserly figures of 4-34 from 21.5 overs to reach the season milestone before the Scorpions were bowled out in the final hour before the close.

Blackwood was the backbone of the Scorpions batting with 81 and Nkrumah Bonner added 29, but no other batsman reached 20, after the visitors chose to bat.

Scorpions lost their captain and West Indies Test opener John Campbell and his Guyanese opening partner Assad Fudadin inside the first hour and were eight for two.

Blackwood anchored three partnerships, including 74 for the fourth wicket with Bonner, to add some beef to the total.

Scorpions were 164 for four, when Permaul bowled Blackwood in the first hour after tea, triggering a collapse in which six wickets fell for 23 in the space of 75 balls.

Pacers Nial Smith and Christopher Barnwell supported Permaul with two wickets apiece.

Jaguars openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul, not out on four, and Chandrapaul Hemraj, not out on 13, then safely navigated half-hour before stumps were drawn.