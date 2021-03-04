Guyana accuses Venezuela of violating its airspace
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AFP) — Guyana said on Wednesday that Venezuelan fighter jets had violated its airspace and flown over military and police installations near the border between the two South American countries.
Foreign Minister Hugh Todd summoned Venezuela's ambassador Luis Edgardo Diaz Monclus and handed him a note to "register the government of Guyana's condemnation of the recent violation of Guyana's sovereignty," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Two Venezuelan Sukhoi Su-30 fighters had flown over Guyana's Eterinbang at a very low altitude, it said.
"The fighter jets then circled the location once before proceeding in an easterly direction," the statement said.
Venezuela rejected the accusations.
"Absurdly, the government of Guyana wants to create false information about regular patrol operations on the Venezuelan borders carried out by the air force," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a statement.
These surveillance operations were "strictly limited to Venezuelan territory," he said.
Caracas accuses Guyana of inventing "an alleged act of aggression" and of carrying out "a smear campaign" against Venezuela, in the context of a border dispute that dates back more than a century and which has flared up again with the discovery of oil.
Caracas has been pressing a historic claim to Guyana's Essequibo region, which encompasses two-thirds of the former British colony, since US oil giant Exxon Mobil discovered crude off its coast in 2015.
Guyana maintains that valid land borders were set in 1899 by an arbitration court decision in Paris, a decision Venezuela has never recognized.
Guyana has asked the International Court of Justice to rule on the matter, but Venezuela has said the ICJ has no jurisdiction and will not participate.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy