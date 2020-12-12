Guyana and US officials hold bilateral development talks

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – Guyana has outlined the technical assistance it is seeking from the United States during a virtual meeting with a high-level delegation from Washington on Friday, according to a statement issued by the US embassy here.

“[The] US representatives described the technical assistance the US government was able to provide in these areas as well as sovereign wealth and public finance management to ensure that Guyana's regulations and business climate stimulate domestic and foreign investment,” the statement said.

The Guyana delegation to the meeting was led by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and the embassy statement said that during the “first Growth in the Americas Working Group virtual meeting, Jagdeo and the Guyanese team raised the needs of the nation in the fields of finance and procurement, energy and power generation, physical infrastructure, information technology and housing.

A government statement said that the meeting stemmed from a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed between Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd and US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, during his visit here in September.

It said that the MoU seeks to foster bilateral collaboration in the finance, energy and infrastructure sectors. It also aims to identify ways to catalyse private capital for programmatic and project-specific investment opportunities.

In its statement, the US Embassy noted that the MoU also intends to address technical, regulatory, structural, systematic, economic and financial stumbling blocks in which solutions may be proposed to attract investment to develop Guyana.