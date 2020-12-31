Guyana announces one-off grant for public servants, sugar workers
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Guyana President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced a one-off grant of GUY$25,000 to all public servants and sugar workers.
The President in a video announcement said the grants will “assist these workers to cope with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The total cost of the grants is in excess of GUY$2 billion and will directly benefit over 60,000 workers and their families,” he noted.
Those in line for benefits will be persons employed by central Government, statutory bodies, subvention agencies, public corporations, Government pensioners and staff of the University of Guyana.
According to Ali, the assistance will also extend to current workers of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
He added that “those sugar workers who were unconsciously deprived of their livelihood by the previous administration, will in the new year be provided with transitional as we “continue to restructure the industry in keeping with the PPPC's promise.”
The cash grant is addition to the two-week bonus already given to health workers and members of the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force.
