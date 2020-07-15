Guyana chief justice to hear election arguments Friday

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire today said she will begin hearing arguments on Friday in the case filed by a private citizen seeking to prevent the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from receiving a report from the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, regarding the results of the disputed March 2 regional and general election.

Justice George-Wiltshire, describing the case as one “of national interest and importance”, said she intends to give a ruling by Sunday, noting “it all depends on what is presented”.

Misenga Jones, a private citizen, through her attorneys, led by Trinidad-based Senior Counsel John Jeremie, wants the Court to prevent GECOM from using the recounted, valid and certified results to declare the results of the election and instead compel the seven-member body to use the 10 district declarations.

She has named GECOM, its chairman, retired justice Claudette Singh and the Attorney General, Basil Williams as defendants.

A number of parties have sought to be joined to the case, including Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and Irfaan Ali, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). They will be represented by the same team of lawyers, headed by another Trinidad-based senior counsel, Douglas Mendes, who had successfully challenged a Court of Appeal ruling at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in one of the many twists to the ongoing elections saga.

The chief justice said that all the relevant documents regarding the case will be submitted by all parties no later than Friday morning, with oral arguments to be heard by all parties starting at 2:00 pm (local time) Friday afternoon.