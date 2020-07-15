Guyana chief justice to hear election arguments Friday
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire today said she will begin hearing arguments on Friday in the case filed by a private citizen seeking to prevent the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from receiving a report from the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, regarding the results of the disputed March 2 regional and general election.
Justice George-Wiltshire, describing the case as one “of national interest and importance”, said she intends to give a ruling by Sunday, noting “it all depends on what is presented”.
Misenga Jones, a private citizen, through her attorneys, led by Trinidad-based Senior Counsel John Jeremie, wants the Court to prevent GECOM from using the recounted, valid and certified results to declare the results of the election and instead compel the seven-member body to use the 10 district declarations.
She has named GECOM, its chairman, retired justice Claudette Singh and the Attorney General, Basil Williams as defendants.
A number of parties have sought to be joined to the case, including Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and Irfaan Ali, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). They will be represented by the same team of lawyers, headed by another Trinidad-based senior counsel, Douglas Mendes, who had successfully challenged a Court of Appeal ruling at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in one of the many twists to the ongoing elections saga.
The chief justice said that all the relevant documents regarding the case will be submitted by all parties no later than Friday morning, with oral arguments to be heard by all parties starting at 2:00 pm (local time) Friday afternoon.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy