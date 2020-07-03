Guyana confirms latest death from COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana health authorities today confirmed that a 34-year-old man had become the latest victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and appealed to citizens to continue to follow the necessary measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the man died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Thursday and that he had been at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since June 23, having been transferred to the GPHC from the Bartica Regional Hospital a day earlier.

The ministry said the man had become the 14th victim of the pandemic and that the number of people testing positive for the virus had reached 250 with two more cases on Thursday.

“There are currently 120 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana, 16 persons in institutional quarantine and two patients in the COVID-19 ICU. To date, 2,668 tests have been conducted with 2,418 of those being negative.

“Persons are again reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out,” the ministry said in a statement.