Guyana election officer charged with fraud on bail

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Guyana's chief elections officer, Keith Lowenfield, will return to court on September 11 on charges of misconduct in public office, conspiracy to commit a felony and fraud arising from the country's local and general elections on March 2.

Lowenfield was granted bail in the sum of GUY$150,000 on each of the three charges that were filed privately on June 30 by Desmond Morian of the now ruling People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and Josh Kanhai of the smaller opposition, The New Movement party.

Lowenfield is alleged to have interfered with the outcome of the elections even after a court ruling that he formally submit the results obtained from an official national recount.

The impasse was settled earlier this month with the swearing in of former housing minister Dr Irfaan Ali of the People's Progressive Party as president.