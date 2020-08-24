Guyana election officer charged with fraud on bail
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Guyana's chief elections officer, Keith Lowenfield, will return to court on September 11 on charges of misconduct in public office, conspiracy to commit a felony and fraud arising from the country's local and general elections on March 2.
Lowenfield was granted bail in the sum of GUY$150,000 on each of the three charges that were filed privately on June 30 by Desmond Morian of the now ruling People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and Josh Kanhai of the smaller opposition, The New Movement party.
Lowenfield is alleged to have interfered with the outcome of the elections even after a court ruling that he formally submit the results obtained from an official national recount.
The impasse was settled earlier this month with the swearing in of former housing minister Dr Irfaan Ali of the People's Progressive Party as president.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy