Guyana opposition granted injunction to halt release of results
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Attorneys representing the main opposition People's Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) have been successful in obtaining a High Court injunction ordering the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to verify the results of Region Four that the ruling coalition said shows that it won Monday's regional and general elections.
Attorney Anil Nandlall told reporters that the opposition party had been able to secure three injunctions against GECOM from declaring the results of the general elections.
The move by the opposition followed the release of the results of Region Four by the Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, showing that the coalition, A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU+ADC) had been able to overturn a hug deficit by winning country's largest administrative region.
Nandlall, a former attorney general, told reporters that first injunction prevents the Region Four Returning Officer from making any disclosure of the results in that division “until and unless he complies with the statutory procedures set out in Section 84 of the Representation of the People's Act”.
