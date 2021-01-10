Guyana police destroy marijuana plants worth millions of dollars
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Narcotics Branch of the Guyana Police Force on Saturday destroyed over GUY$100 million (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) worth of marijuana when they stumbled on a large marijuana farm in the Upper Berbice River.
In a press release, the police said that under the command of two officers of the Narcotics Branch, a narcotics eradication exercise was conducted, during which three suspected cannabis farms were discovered which measured about 15 acres and contained roughly 600,000 plants, ranging from six inches to five feet in height along with six make-shift camps.
The camps were reportedly occupied by three men, who ran into some nearby bushes and escaped upon seeing the police.
The area was searched and one 12-gauge single barrel shotgun along with two live 12-gauge cartridges and one 12-gauge empty shell were found.
In addition, a quantity of seeds, leaves, and stems, suspected to be marijuana seeds were also found wrapped in transparent plastic bags, which weighed 40 pounds.
The camps and ganja plants were destroyed by fire. No arrests were made, the police said.
