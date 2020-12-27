Guyana police investigating Christmas Day murder of mother and daughter
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The police have launched a probe following the brutal murder of a mother and daughter on Christmas day.
The police report that the bodies of Tara Krishram, 34, and her 11-year-old daughter were found in a bedroom in the house late Friday.
It's reported that the two appeared to have been beaten and slashed to death.
According to the police, a Cuban national, identified as Joel Rodrigues – the lover of the 34-year-old woman, who lived in the same house – is the main suspect.
The two were reportedly overheard in an argument on Christmas night in the home after Krishram returned from visiting a relative.
The bodies were found by her father who lives in the same house.
The elderly man told investigators that he last saw his daughter's Cuban boyfriend on Christmas night, moments after hearing the two in an argument in the back room of the house.
The father reportedly spent most of Saturday sleeping and later in the day he went to his daughter's room and it was then that the bodies of his daughter and grand-daughter were discovered.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on both bodies this week.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy