Guyana records 16 new cases of COVID-19
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)—Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were recorded by health officials here on Saturday, taking the total number of persons who have tested positive to 272.
Late Saturday, the Ministry of Public Health said there are currently 138 active cases hospitalised, including three in intensive care, at various facilities across the country, while 16 others are in institutional quarantine.
At the same time, the health ministry said three more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 120.
So far, Guyana has recorded 14 deaths. Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry is in the process of locking down several communities in the two interior regions to begin widespread testing and screening.
The ministry has announced that medical teams will be in Aranka and surrounding mining areas in Region Seven, as well as Moruca in Region One in the coming days. In the past two weeks, the two regions have seen a spike in their COVID-19 cases.
As part of the measures to stem the further spread of the virus in the two regions, mining operations in parts of the two regions have been ordered closed and there will also be a total lockdown of a number of communities.
Under the lockdown measures, no one will be allowed in or out of the communities for one month, commencing July 6 to August 3.
