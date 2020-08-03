Guyana records 44 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana's Ministry of Public Health is reporting that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 44, bringing to 474 the number of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The ministry has also reported that another person has succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 21.

It said that to date, 185 people have recuperated from COVID-related illnesses and that there are 268 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities across the country.

“In total 4,893 persons have been tested for the virus with 4,419 yielding negative results,” the ministry said.