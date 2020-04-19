Guyana records 7th COVID-19 death
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The death toll from the coronavirus – COVID-19, in Guyana has risen to seven.
The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday confirmed that one person who tested positive, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation's intensive care unit.
In an update on Saturday, the ministry had indicated that there were five people in the ICU.
The first case of COVID-19 that was registered here on March 11 was imported by a 52-year-old woman who had travelled from New York to Guyana.
To date, a total of 305 individuals have been tested with 242 of those testing negative.
