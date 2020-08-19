Guyana records another COVID-19 death

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— A 43-year-old woman has died at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), pushing the death toll to 26, the Ministry of Public Health reported today.

“The Ministry of Health regrettably informs that one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The deceased was a patient of the transitional ward at the GPHC. Upon admission to the GPHC, a swab test was done and following her death, the results came back as positive,” the Ministry said in its statement.

It said that it is in contact with her relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to those who may have been exposed.

The ministry said it is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.

On Tuesday, the Ministry had reported that Guyana had recorded two more deaths from the coronavirus, including that of a 32-year-old man who had been treated for suspected malaria fever.

The other was of a 93-year-old man who was a patient in the COVID-19 ICU at the Georgetown Hospital.

Meanwhile, the ministry is appealing to the public to practice physical distancing, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes and practice good handing washing hygiene to reduce the spread of the virus, which has so far infected 734 people here.

“The Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of these three persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation,” the ministry said.