Guyana records another death from COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana Friday announced that one person had died and another had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A brief statement from the Ministry of Public Health gave no details regarding the death, but said that 20 people had now died as a result of the virus that has killed more than 636,000 and infected 15.6 million others worldwide, since it was first detected in China in December last year.

The ministry has also confirmed that another person has tested positive for the virus, taking the total confirmed cases to 352. But it said that two more persons have recuperated from the virus, taking recoveries to 178.

“Currently, there are 154 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 33 persons are in institutional quarantine; and four patients housed in the COVID-19 ICU. As of 24 July, 4,057 persons have been tested for the virus with 3,705 yielding negative results,” the ministry said in the statement.